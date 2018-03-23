Safety in city’s schools

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

In the wake of the tragedy in Parkland, Fla., Bristol Superintendent Dr. Sue Moreau, and Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu thought it appropriate to examine the safety procedures and protocol, to ensure that Bristol students and residents remain safe.

A “school crisis team” is a group, put together by administrators. It is made up of teachers and some support staff such as psychologists, explained Moreau, who said they “learn all of the protocols,” which has a role for everyone, “so that when there is an emergency” every person has a distinct role to help relocate the students, take attendance to ensure all students are accounted for, and to maintain a certain level of calm cooperation.

Moreau said a drill of some kind has to occur at least once a month, whether it’s a fire drill, lockdown drill, or medical emergency drill.

“We’re actually looking at getting something that is totally uniform between the schools,” said Moreau. “When I met with principals about two weeks ago, I found out that there were some things that weren’t uniform, and I was uncomfortable with that.”

Moreau said that she wants someone, including herself, to be able to be in any building and to know what to do in the event of an emergency.

Of late, there has been national discussion on the topic of arming teachers. Moreau said in the state of Connecticut it is illegal to be on school property with a weapon, even if you have a license to be armed, unless you are an officer of the law. Teachers will undergo training with the police department, in order to refresh concepts they already know and to learn new techniques.

One training program offered by the police department is called “ALICE”, which stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.” The program is similar to the “Run, Hide, Fight” technique that is taught to students.

“This summer, we’re going to offer it to every administrator and two or three members of their Emergency Response Team, so that they can turn around and actually train some of our staff members, so that we can perpetuate the model, and it really just teaches everyone how to be aware and to react,” said Moreau. “It’s meant for active shooter, but the strategies are not only for that.”

Zoppo-Sassu said the role of local government is to ensure that everybody is comfortable and safe in their school environments. “And when I say comfortable, I mean comfortable with their teachers, their administrators, their support staff, and SROs if there’s one present.”

“There have been a couple articles that have come out in the last week or so on what actually helps keep schools safe,” said Moreau. “School resource officers are good, armed guards are not, because most of this stems from mental health issues. Part of the recommendations that I’m making is that we add more mental health professionals to our schools. Right now we have a collaborative with Wheeler Clinic, they’re in all but two of our schools right now.”

Zoppo-Sassu said the school crisis team differs from what is known as a “Mobile Crisis Intervention Units,”, “which is (used for an occasion like a) middle school girl comes to school in the morning and says ‘I want to kill myself.’”

“That’s 211, which is sponsored by the United Way,” said Moreau. “Wheeler Clinic is our provider in this area. They come in, they assess the student; we have to call the parent. Often the parent will say ‘good I’ll meet you there,’ sometimes they go to their pediatrician, sometimes we call an ambulance and they go to CCMC, because whatever the crisis is may have a different outcome, and I would say in a week, probably about 15 211 calls across the district, maybe, up to 30.”

Once that 211 call is made, Moreau said services for the home will be provided by Wheeler Clinic.

Moreau said the SROs are invaluable. She said she would like to see more in the district. Discussions between the city, Board of Education, and Police Department should begin shortly, as the BOE has recommended the addition of four more SROs, she said.

Currently, Bristol Public Schools has an SRO stationed at each high school and one that rotates throughout the middle schools. They are hoping to add one to rotate between Chippens Hill and Northeast, one to split their time between the two K-8 schools, West Bristol and Greene-Hills, and one that would circuit the elementary schools. Bristol has had an SRO for at least 20 years.

“They get to know kids, to find out where trouble spots are for us, and do a whole lot more than police officer work,” said Moreau.

Zoppo-Sassu’s husband, Peter, is the SRO at Bristol Eastern High School.

“My husband’s 10 years as an SRO aside, which actually has given me quite a different insight, I think that they [SROs] are invaluable,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “And the one thing that I’ve said time and time again, is that I think it’s a complete disservice to the program that the statistics that are kept on it are the ones such as stolen phones, fights, arrests, interventions with families with service needs; they’re not tracking interventions of a good nature, peer mediation, diffusion, you know, all those types of things that happen when there’s relationship building with the officer.”

Integration of police at the elementary school level is important because “our little ones are in situations where they don’t know what to do or who to talk to,” said Moreau.

“Our leaders often need advice, and it’s more on the parent side, frankly, at the elementary level, but an officer can bring a lot of calm to a situation,” said Moreau.

Building a relationship with the police early on will carry into your adult and professional life, and will dilute the mentality of “us against them,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

“There’s all of these positives that, when you put these supports in place, great things can happen. This is just one piece of them, but I think it’s an integral one,” said Zoppo-Sassu.