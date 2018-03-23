Whipping up some chocolate tastiness

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The sixth annual Bristol Chocolate Expo and Feeding Frenzy fell on St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17, and was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Century Drive.

Joan Simpson, the founder and coordinator of the event, started the chocolate expo six years ago after attending another chocolate expo which, in Simpson’s opinion, had hardly any chocolate vendors. From there, Simpson invited her friends who are crafters to present their fares at the New England Carousel Museum. Simpson explained that they quickly outgrew that location after two years, and that’s when they made the move to the DoubleTree Hotel.

“Every year we try to make it a little different,” said Simpson. “We want people to come for the chocolate and stay for the fun.”

To do so, this year’s event boasted a cake contest, known as “Take a Cake” a raffle to win a decorated cake, with all proceeds donated to the Bristol food kitchen, a money booth game, and characters from popular movies such as Pixar’s Inside Out and Star Wars, presented by Lock City.

Rosa Luzunaris of Custom Chocolate Designs, was one of the main chocolate vendors. Luzunaris said she does custom chocolate and treats in order to incorporate the theme of your event.

“So far, so good,” Luzunaris said of the event.

Many of the vendors had presented at the Chocolate Expo before, due to their friendship with Simpson. That included magician and entertainer, Paul Kilmer, who said he comes year after year “because it’s such a wonderful event.”,