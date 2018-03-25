Fire report for March 23

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents.

March 9

124 Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

681 Redstone Hill Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

181 Sherbrook St., lock-out.

215 West Washinogton St., power line down.

Woodland Street and Maple Street, power line down.

Maltby Street and Mix Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

551 Peacedale St.,municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm.

Barnes Highway, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

6 Ridgecrest Lane, lock-out.

March 10

61 Bellevue Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

19 Driftwood Rd., power line down.

44 Warner St., power line down.

72 Prospect Place, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Gridley Street and Dudley Street, power line down.

179 Morris Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

March 11

597 Enterprise Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

40 Matthews St., passenger vehicle fire.

March 12

Mix Street and Lochaven Road, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

883 Middle St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

317 Fall Mountain Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Main Street and Schools Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

84 Wilcox St., fuel burner/ boiler malfunction, fire confined.

March 13

18 Vincent Rd., fuel burner/ boiler malfunction, fire confined.

212 Surrey Dr., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

41 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

183 West St., detector activation, no fire- unintentional.

167 Pondview Lane, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

350 West St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

305 Stafford Ave., fire, other.

March 14

575 Broad St., sprinkler activation, no fire-unintentional.

251 Fern Hill Rd., good intent call, other.

1175 Farmington Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

March 15

59 Lardner Rd., lock-in.

164 Jerome Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

41 Brewster Rd., heat detector activation due to malfunction.

73 Whippoorwill Lane, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

1299 Stafford Ave., power line down.

797 Pine St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

285 Mix St., ring or jewelry removal.

Divinity Street and Park Street, power line down.

Artisan Street and Brook Street, good intent call, other.

579 Pine St., good intent call, other.

March 16

200 Blakeslee St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.