Obituaries: Brenda Morin

Brenda (Zetterman) Morin, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday (March 24, 2018). Brenda was born in Caribou Maine and was the loving daughter of the late Aleck and Minnie (Landeen) Zetterman.

Brenda was loved by all that met her and will be greatly missed. She loved nature, bunnies, birds and flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to all, she will be greatly missed.

Brenda is survived by her two daughters: Dorothy Morin Rifkin of Palm Bay, FL, Elaine Morin of Bristol; her three sons and daughter-in-law: Brian Morin of Terryville, Kevin Morin of Burlington, Lendall and Tara (Duffy) Morin of Bristol; four sisters: Carolyn Stark of MN, Madeline Dufour of VT, Marcella Scoville of CT, Carroll Zetterman of ME; brother: Ansel Zetterman of ME; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Brenda is predeceased by her two daughters: Doreen Morin, Pamela Morin Carello; three brothers: Glenn Zetterman, Buddy Zetterman, Gordon Zetterman; and sister: Gloria Leon.

A memorial service will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Thursday (March 29, 2018) at 12PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home between the hours of 10 AM and 12 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of her family.

