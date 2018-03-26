Obituaries: Christine Avery

Christine (LeClare) Avery, 94, of York Beach, Maine, and Bristol, Connecticut passed away peacefully on March 24, 2018. Born December 24, 1923 in Worcester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the Late George and Lila (Ballard) LeClare. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Alton Avery, and daughter Sharon Lucero. Christine leaves behind five children; Kenneth W. Avery, Patricia Lila Geneau, Jean Mego, Robin Goudreault, and Sandy Vanasse; eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. The family would like to thank their sister, Robin, for taking such wonderful and loving care of their mother. Out of respect for Christine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. Christine’s family invites you to leave a condolence message in her guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

