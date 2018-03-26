Obituaries: Edward J. Reed

Edward J. Reed, 92, of Bristol, widower of Lisentrina “Betty” (D’Auria) Reed, died Friday, March 23, 2018 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Edward was born February 21, 1926 in Terryville and was a son of the late Joseph S. and Anna (Donovan) Reed. A Bristol resident for most of his life, he previously resided in Waterbury and Oakville. Edward was a Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean conflict earning seven bronze stars. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Barnes Group. He was a member of the West Woods Golf Club, Bristol Senior Citizens and a lifetime member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 and the Plainville VFW.

Edward is survived by a son, Thomas Reed, a retired U S Army Colonel, and his wife Ursula, their two daughters and two grandsons of Germany; two brothers and a sister-in-law: George Reed and Joseph and Alice Reed, all of Bristol; two sisters: Viola Papapietro of Burlington and Ruth Raymond of Bristol; two step-sons: Michael Romano and his wife, Sanita, and their two sons and three grandsons of Goshen, and Joseph Romano and his two sons and three grandsons of Waterbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Anna Mae Kaminski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Entombment with military honors will follow at Calvary Garden Mausoleum, Waterbury. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

