Obituaries: James R. Theriault

James R. Theriault

James R. Theriault, 64, of Bristol passed away peacefully on March 22, 2018.  Jim was born on June 6, 1953 to the late Lionel and Anita (Blakeslee) Theriault and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was a kind and generous man, always helping others in need. He attended local schools and spent most of his career working at Crown Oil Co Inc. as a skilled technician. He was also a skill mechanic, restoring cars and could fix anything. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and building and flying model airplanes as a hobby.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan Theriault and his daughter, Maureen Theriault, two brothers and a sister in law, Ted Theriault and Mark and Dee Theriault, two sisters, Carol Theriault-Hutchins and Sharon Theriault and two grandchildren, Brooke and Parker Fraychak.

Respecting Jim’s wishes, the services will be private.

