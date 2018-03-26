Obituaries: Noella Turcotte

Noella Turcotte Kendall, 98, of Hamden, loving widow of Edward J. Kendall, passed away at Hamden Healthcare on Friday (March 23, 2018). Noella was born in Canada on December 12, 1919 to the late Henry and Cora (Theroux) Turcotte. Noella lived in Bristol for most of her life. She was a loving mother, raising her family until they were old enough for her to start a career as a bookkeeper, working for The William Barrett Co., for 17 years. Noella was a devout Catholic, dedicating her time as a member of St. Ann Church and a member of the Ladies of St. Ann’s Society. She also enjoyed spending her time with her friends at the Bristol Senior Center. Noella is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: John and Karen Kendall of Hamden; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Christine and Anthony Montagna of Flower Mound, TX, Gail and Dominic Cerminaro of Highland Park, NJ; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Noella was pre-deceased by her five brothers and four sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 prior to Mass on Monday (March 26, 2018) between 10 and 11 AM. The procession will continue to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Noella’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

