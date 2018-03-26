Scholar-Athlete Day is March 28

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu declared recently in a proclamation that March 28 is Scholar-Athlete Day.

The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 20th annual recognition dinner at Nuchie’s Restaurant on that date honoring over 100 athletes who have maintained at least an 88 point grade average, earned three varsity letters and exhibited team spirit and sportsmanship in school and on the field of play.

The BSHOF has honored over 2,000 scholar athletes since its founding in 1997 and has awarded over $57,000 in scholarship money, This year, for the first time, the Hall of Fame will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to 6 students, two from each of the three high schools in Bristol, St. Paul’s, Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central High Schools.

The scholarship recipients will be announced at the dinner by the Chairman of the event, Bernie O’Keefe, a board member of the BSHOF and retired teacher from Bristol Central High School.

In addition, the Joe McGinn Award will also be announced at the dinner.

For more information about the McGinn Award and the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame, visit its website at http://www.bshof.org.