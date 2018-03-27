City announces Good Friday closures

Bristol City Hall and the Bristol Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, March in honor of Good Friday.

There will be no curbside collections on Friday, and all Friday collection routes will be done on Saturday, March 31.

The Transfer Station will be open for normal business hours (7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.) on Saturday, March 31.

As reminders:

Leaf bag collection will run through the month of April. Please place leaf bags at the curb when full.

Yard Waste collection begins the week of April 2nd, 2018 for paid subscribers.

Bulk and Brush/branch collections can be scheduled by calling 860-584-6125.