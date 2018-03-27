Library, Legion team up to honor Vietnam vets

The Bristol Public Library with the help of the American Legion, Post 2 is looking for Vietnam veterans in the Bristol and Forestville area. The Department of Defense is presenting lapel pins to all currently living Vietnam Veterans thru its Vietnam War Commemoration program.

The Lapel Pin can only be presented through a Vietnam War Commemoration Partner whom the Bristol Library is a partner of.

If you’re interested and served in any branch of the service from 1957 to 1975 in Vietnam, you can apply. You can sign up at the main desk of the Bristol library. There is a sign-up book at the desk that will be in place starting April 2. The library will need the name and a contact point. Since the library is pre- printing the certificates, it will need the correct spelling of names. If the library is unable to read the name, it will need a way to contact the person for the correct spelling also if any change happens to the event, it will need to contact you. A phone number is also in place for signing up, 860-584-7787, the main desk at the library, someone will help you. If you wish to be part of this presentation you must sign-up no later then May 11 at 4 p.m. This is to ensure that the pins will arrive in time for the event.

The programs began in 2012 and runs till 2025. The Bristol Library became a partner in 2016. As a partner in this program with the Department of Defense, the library is required to hold three events a year to honor the Vietnam veterans.

The lapel pinning event will take place at the Bristol Library, Saturday, June 2 at 1 p.m.