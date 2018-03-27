Obituaries: Justin P. Rogers

Justin P. Rogers, 27, of Terryville, passed peacefully Friday March 23, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.

Justin was born Aug. 17, 1990 in Bristol, CT, son of Brian Rogers Sr. of FL and Sherri-Lynn Rogers of ME. He was a graduate of Terryville High School and worked as a self-employed laborer.

Besides his parents he is survived by his fiancée, Amber Dupuis; his brother, Brian Rogers Jr; his sister, Jessica Shibles and her husband Jamie; his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Daureen McFarland, and his nieces, Anessa Shibles and Gianna Rogers.

A memorial service will be held 8PM on Friday April 6, 2018 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 6 to 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com