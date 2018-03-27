Register for boating class

The Bristol Parks and Recreation Department is offering the ABC Basic Boating Class which will award successful participants with a State of Connecticut Safer Boating and Personal Watercraft permit. The class is being taught by members of the New Britain Power Squadron. Class will meet on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bristol Senior Center in the Dining Room from April 9 to May 14.

The fee is $45 for the course, to be paid the first night of class. Registration is now being taken on line at www.bristolrec.com.

For further information, call the Parks and Recreation Department weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (860)584-6160.