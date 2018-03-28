Obituaries: Robert A. Gamache

Robert A. Gamache of Bristol, passed away on Saturday (March 24, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Robert was born in Bristol on January 31, 1935, a son of the late Philip J. and Gertrude (Haderer) Gamache. Robert attended and graduated from E.C. Goodwin Tech in New Britain, served honorably in the US Army as a wheel and track mechanic. He was retired from CL&P and Yankee Gas where he worked as chief meter mechanic. Robert was a lifetime member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Cpt. Zbikowski Post #2 in Bristol being a senior Vice Commander for several years. He is survived by a daughter: Nancy and her husband Steve Houle of Bristol; a son: Alan Gamache of Torrington; two sisters: Joan Fiorentino of Auburn, MA, Lois Post of Ocala, FL; two brothers: Richard Gamache of Tacoma, WA; Martin Gamache of Bristol; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was pre-deceased by a brother: Rev. Philip Gamache. Funeral services will begin at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (April 3, 2018) at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity or fund of the donor’s choosing. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

