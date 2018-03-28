Rotary Club presents annual Pizza Challenge April 8

The Bristol Rotary Club Great Pizza Challenge is on and pizza shops from all over the Mum City are ready to rumble.

The club’s third Great Pizza Challenge will be held on Sunday, April 8 at the Giamatti Little League Center on Mix Street in Bristol.

“It is fun for the whole family,” said Rotarian Dave McAllister in a press release from the club. “We hope that lots of people will come out to sample some of Bristol’s best pizzas.”

The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Pizza tasting is $5 per person or $20 per family, with drinks sold separately. In addition to the pizza tasting, the club will hold drawings for prizes that have been donated by local restaurants, museums, and other supportive individuals and businesses.

Proceeds from the Pizza Challenge will provide a college scholarship for a student in the InterAct Club at Bristol Central High School. In previous years, the Pizza Challenge raised $2,000 toward the scholarship. This club hopes to top that amount this year, said the press release.

“The InterAct students are very excited to volunteer at the pizza challenge again this year,” said Kelly Monahan-Dinoia, a BCHS teacher who is an advisor of the InterAct Club, reported the press release. “They are extremely grateful for scholarship opportunities offered by their parent club.”

About 400 people attended the previous year’s Bristol Rotary Club Great Pizza Challenge. Public participation is crucial, said the release, as they will be the ones to taste and judge the pizzas. Each person who attends gets to sample pizza from many different shops and then casts a ballot, voting for the best in a slew of categories. Prizes will be awarded for Best Crust, Best Sauce, Best Meat Pizza, Best Pepperoni Pizza, Best Veggie Pizza, Best Cheese Pizza, Best Specialty Pizza, Best Gluten Free Pizza, The Rotarian (best overall pie, selected by Rotary Club members), and the President’s Prize.

“The Bristol Rotary Club is grateful for the generosity of the Giamatti Little League and the pizza shop owners. Without their support, the Great Pizza Challenge wouldn’t be possible,” said Bristol Rotary Club President Laura Watson, reported the press release.

Winning pizzerias will be recognized in the media, get award certificates and valuable bragging rights. Interested restaurants can register by email at RotaryWatson@gmail.com or inquire via the Bristol Rotary Club’s Facebook page.