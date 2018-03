The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking any information on locating Evelyn Rodriguez from 293 Farmington Ave. who was last seen by her mother on March 26 at 5 p.m.. Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic 13 year old female with brown hair, 5’2” tall and weighs 150 pounds. No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.