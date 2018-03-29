Bogey asks candidates for governor to sit down for some ribs, meet voters

The state’s gubernatorial candidates will be asked to pull up a seat to the table at The Pines in Bristol and have some baby back ribs this spring.

Former Bristol candidate and television consumer advocate Michael Boguslawski announced that he is asking the Republican, Democratic, and independent candidates for governor to the city for some ribs and a chance to meet the voters.

Boguslawski said the event, which will be open to the public, is planned for Thursday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pines, 61 Bellevue Ave., Bristol.