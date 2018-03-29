Health listings, starting March 30

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. 12 to 5 p.m. Healthtrax, 842, Clark Ave., Bristol. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

PLAINVILLE

BLOOD DRIVE. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lowe’s, 246 New Britain Ave., Plainville. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.

APRIL 3-MAY 20

BRISTOL

ZUMBA CLASSES. 9:30 to10:30 a.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $10 per class.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

PLAINVILLE

‘LET’S GET HEALTHY.’ 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Healthy Plainville Coalition. Showcases the many resources, programs, and businesses that provide active programs for children. Many local restaurants will provide samples of healthy foods that they have created and give out recipes. State Rep. William Petit will speak. Middle School of Plainville, Northwest Drive, Plainville.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

SOUTHINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. Falcon Club, 33 Knowles Ave., Southington. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.