Miscellaneous listings, starting March 30

MARCH 30-APRIL 1

PLAINVILLE

EASTER CELEBRATIONS. Holy Week Confessions: Saturday, March 31, noon. Friday, March 30, 3 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Good Friday; March 31, Holy Saturday, 11 a.m., Blessing of the Easter Food, 7:30 p.m., Easter Vigil; Sunday, April 1, 8:30 a.m., Easter Mass; 10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord. Easter Egg hunt to follow 10:30 a.m. Mass on the side of the rectory along South Canal Street. Bring a basket or bag to collect Easter eggs. Some prizes. Take photos with Easter Bunny. Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. www.olmct.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

OTHER

SINGLES MOVIE EVENING. 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet in the lobby before movies start. Everyone decides which movie to see. You buy your tickets. After, go nearby for refreshments. Picture Show, 19 Frontage Rd., Berlin. (860) 582-8229.

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Held by Project Graduation Plainville High School. Bring in gently used clothing, shoes, linens, fabrics in bags (no boxes). Wheeler YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 712-5662.

SUNDAY APRIL 1

PLAINVILLE

HOLY WEEK SERVICES. 10 a.m., Sunday, April 1, Easter Sunday service. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901 churchoffice@uccplainville.org

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SUNRISE EASTER SERVICE. 6:30 a.m. Presented by the Bristol Area Association of Ministry, representing all faith communities of Bristol. All are invited to attend. Federal Hill Green gazebo, located between Maple Street and Queen Street, Bristol. Parking is available on the street at the First Congregational Church. If weather is inclement, moves to First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol.

APRIL 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY CARLA STERNBERG KOCH OF CHESHIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

MONDAY, APRIL 2

OTHER

WHAT TO EXPECT AT A CAREER FAIR. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Room 6-127, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

OTHER

AUTHOR JOELL JACOB. 11:30 a.m. Author will talk about her book, “Happy: How to Manage Depression and Anxiety Without Big Pharma.” Tunxis Community College, Founders Hall, Scott Swamp Hall, Farmington.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

OTHER

A PUBLIC SAFETY CAREER FAIR. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building Hallway, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. (860) 773-1646.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

BRISTOL

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER. Hosted by the Business Education Foundation. 6 p.m., doors open. 6:30 p.m., trivia begins. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25 per person. $90 per teams of four, $30 per person at the door. Ticket includes food. Cash bar available. 21-plus event. Tickets available at bit.ly/BEFTrivia. Deadline to buy tickets is April 5. (860) 584-7043, sarahmitchell@ci.bristol.ct.us

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with friends old and new. Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

BRISTOL

THE 9TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be showcasing. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, health living, sports items, candles. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Free drawing ticket with your $1 admission. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. lynn.damboise@snet.net

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

OTHER

SWAN (SUPPORT WOMEN ARTISTS NOW) DAY. 5 p.m. to midnight. Annual female-centric arts festival. Trinity on Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. www.swandayct.com

MONDAY, APRIL 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

ADULT COLORING CRAZE. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be supplied. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins welcome. Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

MAD HATTER AUCTION AND GALA. 6:30 p.m. Fund raiser for St. Philip House and Chrysalis Center. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.