Music listings, starting March 30

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. “An Evening the Pops, Music in the Springtime.” Special guests Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers. “Danzas Cubanas” by Robert Sheldon. “The Irish Washerwoman” by Leroy Anderson. “Big Band Bash,” which features songs from the Big Band era, “Tuxedo Junction,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” and “One O’Clock Jump.” Also, “Overture to ‘Candide’” by Leonard Bernstein and “Star Wars” by John Williams. Special musical presentation of “Casey at the Bat,” featuring Bill Rodman as Casey and narration by Bob Adams. Admission is free. Monetary donations accepted. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.