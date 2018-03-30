Obituaries: Janusz Mosakowski

Janusz Mosakowski, 81, loving husband of Regina (Smolinska) Mosakowski, of Bristol, passed away at the Hospital of Central Connecticut on Tuesday (March 27, 2018). Janusz was born in Poland on October 18, 1936 to the late Stanley and Vincentyna (Rutkowski) Mosakowski. After graduating high school Janusz spent his career working as a machinist. When he wasn’t working he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Janusz is survived by his son: Thomas Mosakowski of Bristol; daughter and son-in-law: Ursula and Brian Lozier of Bristol; two brothers: Bogdan Mosakowski of New Britain, Tadeusz Mosakowski of Germany; sister: Marianna Sergent of Amston; two grandchildren: Jeremiah Lozier, Noah Lozier and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Janusz will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Janusz’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

