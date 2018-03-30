Obituaries: Olga B. Fronczak

Olga B. Fronczak, 94, of Forestville, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018. She was the loving wife of the late John A. Fronczak, who passed in 2011. Olga was born on February 3, 1924 in Forestville, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Harasym) Baran.

Olga retired from Humason Mfg. which became Stanley Industrial of Forestville as a machine operator. She was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church of Terryville and was a very active member of the Altar Society. She was also a member of the League of Ukrainian Catholics, Ukrainian Catholics State Committee, Bristol Women’s Club and The Bristol Landlords Association.

She is survived by her son Baron “Barry” Fronczak and his wife Sonia of Fort Worth, TX and Grandson Michael Fronczak and his wife Julie of Baton Rouge LA.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville. A Committal service and interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St. Terryville, CT 06786.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Olga’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.