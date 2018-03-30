Police blotter for March 30

Bristol police reported the following incidents:
- Judith Gitlin, 58, of 21 West St., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 19, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Marvin Mack, 33, of 53 Hiltbrand Rd., Apt. 8, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 19, and charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to obey a stop sign, and interfering with an officer. In another incident on the same day, Mack was also charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Waleska Ramos, 47, of 179 Surrey Dr., Apt. 58, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 19, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Stephen Minacci, 31, of 285 High St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, and charged with sixth degree larceny, illegal use of credit card, receipt of money, goods, or services obtained by illegal use of a credit card, and first degree identity theft.
- Antonio Calogero Sollima, 39, of 15 Howard Ave., Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, and charged with failure to renew registration, and failure to carry insurance identification.
- Richard Brice Tant, 36, of 12 Patricia Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, and charged with failure to drive in the proper lane.
- Katelynn Urso, 31, of 35 South St., Plymouth, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Cody William Yell, 24, of 22 Harold St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, and charged with failure to display plate or sticker, and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Joseph Anthony Abreu, 20, of 35 Bianca Rd., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with making an improper turn, first offense distracted driving other than use of hand-held or hands-free mobile telephone.
- William Andujar, 36, of 84 Griggs St., Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Joshua Dale Derosier, 31, of 50 High St., Apt. 439, New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny. In another incident on the same day, Derosier was also charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear, and one count of first degree failure to appear.
- Taryn Ann Legnani, 21, of 104 Oak, St., Southington, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Christopher Javon Mimms, 22, of 25 Patton St., East Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, improper marker, registration or license due to counterfeit or altering. In another incident on the same day, Mimms was also charged with misuse of plates, and first degree criminal trespassing.
- Sean Elijah Sandy, 19, of 75 Woodard Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Lisa Twanda Vidtor, 49, of 124 Federal St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Neville Walters, 30, of 124 Federal St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 22, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- William Andujar, 36, of 84 Briggs St., Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, March 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace. In another incident on the same day, Andujar was also charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Dwight Cupe, 39, of 91 Plain Dr., East Hartford, was arrested on Friday, March 23, and charged with third degree larceny.
- Paul James, 37, of 434 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 23, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, speeding, reckless driving, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, failure to signal on a restricted turn, failure to have lights lit and or devices illuminated, first offense possession of less than five ounces of cannabis, and interfering with an officer.
- Shannon E. Tansley, 26, of 62 Idlewood Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Friday, March 23, and charged with failure to obey control signal.
- Kerry Flynn, 62, of 274 Peck Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 24, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, second offense illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without ignition device, and possession of a controlled substance or less than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Jorge Pagan, 27, of 33 Baldwin St., West Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, March 24, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance, and interfering with an officer.
- Early R. Velazquez, 27, of 14 Rosemont Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 24, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
- Kathleen Begey, 35, of 204 Goodwin St., Apt. 2F, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jonathan Fonesca, 31, of 467 Farmington Ave., Apt. 22, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 25, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Rodney Hamelin, 61, of 706 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 25, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Andrew Nuccio, 20, of 242 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 25, and charged with failure to carry insurance identification, operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, failure to obey control signal, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Yolanda Lepage Wettish, 72, of 14 Parker Hill Ln., Killingworth, was arrested on Sunday, March 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.