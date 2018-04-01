Fire report for March 30

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

March 16

200 Blakeslee St., good intent call.

28 Newell Ave., assist police or governmental agency.

Summer Street and Center Street, extrication of victims from vehicle.

200 Blakeslee St., good intent call, other.

60 Middle St., lock-out.

Pine Street and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

480 Wolcott St., lock-out.

March 17

200 Blakeslee St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

17 Gridley St., smoke or odor removal.

Maple Avenue and Burlington Avenue, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

March 18

86 Claire St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

146 South Main St., New Britain, cover assignment, standby, moveup.

March 19

Tuttle Road and Wolcott Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Andrews Street and Frederick Street, good intent call, other.

420 North Main St., natural vegetation fire, other.

21 Wolcott St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

41 Mechanic St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Peacedale Street and Hart Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

March 20

115 School St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

266 West St., public service.

56 Willoughby St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

March 21

117 Broad St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

43 School St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Memorial Boulevard and Riverside Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

259 Fern Hill Rd., power line down.

78 South Street Ext., lock-out.

175 West St., lock-out.

March 22

785 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Middle Street, good intent call, other.

144 Sycamore St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

126 Burton St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

22 Summitt St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

781 King St.,vehicle accident, general cleanup.

March 23

146 South Main St., cover assignment, standby, move up.

131 North Main St., smoke or odor removal.