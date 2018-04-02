Obituaries: Dolores Pernal

Dolores (Mongillo) Pernal, 86, of Terryville, widow of Peter E. Pernal passed away Saturday March 31, 2018 at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Plantsville, with her family at her side.

Dolores was born in Southington May 17, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Adeline Mongillo. Dolores was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church Terryville. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Red Hatters and the Immaculate Conception Church Activities Committee and the Food Pantry.

Dolores is survived by: her sons David Pernal and his wife Lisa of Old Saybrook, Michael Pernal and his wife Kristen of Ft. Meyers FL, Peter Pernal II and his wife Jessica of Clinton; her daughters Mary Beth Marinelli and her husband Frederick of Old Saybrook and Lynn Ann Hydock and her husband Ed of Terryville; her sister Diane Meola of Southington; her grandchildren Samantha, Stephen, Megan, Paige, Anna, Fred, Jordan, Jim and Logan. She was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Pernal.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:45AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville, to the Immaculate Conception Church Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 9AM till leaving for church at 10:45AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, 1261 South Main St. Plantsville, CT 06487 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com