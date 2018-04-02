Obituaries: Dorothy Mikulak

Dorothy Mikulak, 91, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Brewster, MA. She was the wife of the late George Mikulak who passed in 2003.

Dorothy was born on February 28, 1927 the daughter of the late William and Asunda (Dimeola) Provost. Under her Bristol High School yearbook photo it said “Always laughing, full of fun.” She had worked at Stanley Industrial Components for many years in Forestville then Plymouth Spring in Bristol as a secretary. At one time Dorothy had served as treasurer on the board of Bonnie Acres Housing Authority, Bristol. She had also attended St. Gregory The Great Church, Bristol.

She leaves her daughters, Nancy Bouyea (Peter) and Dolly Fortier all of Eastham, MA; sons George “Chip” Mikulak (Geraldine) of Cathedral City, CA, Peter Mikulak of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Gary Mikulak of Terryville and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services are private. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Dorothy’s tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com