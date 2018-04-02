Obituaries: Edward D. Lee

Edward D. Lee, Sr., 97, of Bristol, widower of Catherine (Scholl) “Kitty” Lee, died on Good Friday (March 30, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Ed was born in Bangor, Maine on May 17, 1920 and was a son of the late Harry E. and Elmina (Jellison) Lee. He was raised in Maine and served in the United States Army Air Corps. During World War II. He moved to Bristol in 1946 where he went to work as a milk man for Elton Guida Dairy before retiring. He was a member and past commander of the DAV McNamee Chapter #5, a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post #2 and a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol. Ed is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law: Edward D. Lee, Jr. and Barbara, James and Mary Lee, Gerard and Susan Lee, all of Bristol, and Charles Lee of Eastford; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and James Moran of Bristol; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Lee, and his eight brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Tanya Lee Moran. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (April 4, 2018) at 11 AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 6 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church Book of Remembrance Fund, 99 Summer St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Ed’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

