Obituaries: Helen Kohanski

Helen (Isbrecht) Kohanski, 89, of Terryville, widow of Stanley Kohanski passed away Monday April 2, 2018 at The Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Helen was born April 28, 1928 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Adolph & Frances (Cichon) Grodecki Isbrecht. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Eagle Lock Co. of Terryville. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She was a sacristan at St. Casimir Church for 18 years and loved the beauty of God’s house. She sang in the choir for many years when the mass was in Latin, was a member of the parish council, she prepared and directed programs for children of the parish for many Easter Suppers and was past president and member of the Women’s Guild of the church. She was a member of the Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her son, John Kohanski and his husband Ken Moore of Milford; her sister-in-law, Doris Isbrecht of CO, two grandchildren, Andrew and Peter Kohanski; her former daughter-in-law Susan Kohanski, of Rocky Hill and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:45AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9 to 10:45AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp, 181 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786.