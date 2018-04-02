Obituaries: Michael Girard

Michael Girard, 78, of Terryville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday (March 30, 2018). Michael was born in Huntington, NY on February 23, 1940 to the late John Peter and Eleanor Esther (Werner) Girard. Michael served his country honorably and faithfully in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command, 801st Air Division, 301st Field Maintenance Crew. Later, he spent his career working 37 years as a Jet engine mechanic at Pratt & Whitney. When he was not working, Michael enjoyed spending his time woodworking, carving and tinkering with anything mechanical. Michael’s family, friends, and neighbors often would seek his help in repairing small engines, building things, and other handyman tasks. He had a loving heart and was the first to help whenever and wherever he could. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting in his younger years and fishing in his later years. Michael is survived by his daughter: Dr. Christine Girard and her husband William J. Wolfe of Flagstaff, AZ; step-daughter: Susan and her husband James Comey of Winston-Salem, NC; two granddaughters: Michaella O’Neill, Kendra O’Neill; brother: John E. and his wife Carolyn R. Girard of Forestville;; two nephews: John E. Girard of Bristol, Jr., Jeffrey S. Girard of Bristol; and niece: Kathy Girard of Forestville. In addition to his parents, Michael was pre-deceased by his sister: Diane Girard. Funeral services with military honors for Michael will be celebrated at West Cemetery, 42 Pound St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Monday (April 2, 2018) at 1 PM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Legion, Post 20, 245 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Michael’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

