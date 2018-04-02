Obituaries: Monique A. Audet

Monique A. Audet, 85 of Bristol beloved wife of Jean Paul Audet, passed away peacefully at her home on Holy Saturday (March 31, 2018). Born in St. Malachie, PQ, Canada on February 13, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Ruel and Delia (Audet) Ruel. She was raised in Quebec where she was a school teacher for 5 years before moving to Bristol in 1956. She worked for Johnson & Johnson in Southington until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of St. Ann Church, Bristol, the Ladies of St. Ann Society and La Rencontre. In addition to her husband, she leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Denis and Elizabeth Audet of Pittsfield, ME; two daughters and sons-in -law; Linda and Jim Cain of Yardley, PA and Michelle and George Psaras of Monroe, CT; sixteen grandchildren: Samuel and Megumi Audet of Tokyo, Japan, Elisabeth Audet of Boucherville, PQ, Canada, Sebastian Audet of Celina, OH, Alexander Audet, Felicity Audet, Dr. Matthew and Van Cain of Dallas, TX, James and Anna Cain of Yardley PA, John Cain, Michael Cain, Paul Cain, all of Yardley, PA, Rachel Cain, Abigail Cain, Sarah Cain, George Zachary Psaras of Jersey City, NJ, Jonathan Psaras, and Melissa Psaras; one great-grandchild: Celestin Sorato Audet and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Oliva Ruel and Paul Ruel; four sisters Laurence Bellavance, Gisèle Bellavance, Jeannine Patoine & Therese Lafontaine. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Wednesday (April 4, 2018) between 8:30 and 10:30 AM followed by celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at St Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, at 11 AM. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Department 142, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148-104 or visit: www.stjude.org,. Please visit Monique’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

