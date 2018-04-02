Obituaries: Robert St. Pierre

Robert St. Pierre, 53, beloved husband of Kimberly (Fuegen), passed away on Monday (March 26, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Robert was born on December 8, 1964 in Bristol and was the son of the late Wilfred and Lucianne (Parent) St. Pierre.

Robert was happily married to his soul mate, Kimberly, for 12 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing but, above all else, he enjoyed being a father the most.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his daughter: Luci St. Pierre of Bristol; his two step-daughters and one step-son-in-law: Amy and Randy Theriault of Bristol, Sarah Feldman of Naugatuck; his sister and brother-in-law: Carol and Greg Daginualt of VT; two grandchildren: Leila and Danielle Theriault; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister: Rita Huntley.

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol will be assisting the family.

Please visit Robert’s memorial tribute at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.