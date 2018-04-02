Obituaries: Wayne W. Langlais

Wayne W. Langlais, 63, beloved husband of Janice (Murray), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday (March 29, 2018). Wayne was born in Bristol and was the son of the late Wilfred and Victorine (Lagace) Langlais.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He also loved music, especially Motown. He would always be able to tell you the name of any song. Above all else, Wayne enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his two sons and two daughters –in-laws: John and Jennifer of Torrington, Anthony and Jaime of Harwinton; his two brothers and one sister-in-law: Roger of New Hampshire, Kevin and Kathy of Bristol; sister and brother-in-law: Carlene and Robert Small of North Carolina; five grandchildren: Ellie, Ayden, Kali, Julia, Lily; one niece; and several nephews.

Military Honors will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Friday (April 6, 2018) at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home between the hours of 5 PM and 7 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial donations to The ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW – Suite 250 – Washington, DC 20005.

