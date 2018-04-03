City joins Sustainable CT

The Bristol City Council recently voted to join Sustainable CT, a new initiative to support Connecticut’s cities and towns. The statewide initiative includes a detailed menu of sustainability best practices as well as tools and resources.

“The city recently adopted its own Energy Plan, with a commitment to lowering energy use and improving efficiencies,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “Joining Sustainable CT is just another way for us to see how other cities and towns are doing and not re-create the wheel when it comes to what works and what does not.”

The press release said the Sustainable CT platform supports a broad range of actions, such as improving watershed management, supporting arts and creative culture, reducing energy use and increasing renewable energy, implementing “complete streets” (streets that meet the needs of walkers and bikers as well as cars), improving recycling programs, assessing climate vulnerability, supporting local businesses, and providing efficient and diverse housing options. “Bristol has several irons in the fire with these type of initiatives including attracting new businesses, the restoration of the Memorial Boulevard theater and a new magnet arts school,” Zoppo-Sassu stated. “We also made referrals to the land-use boards, to the Board of Education, and will be looking at all kinds of efficiencies whenever the city has opportunities to do renovations or construction, or even add solar, so that we meet our goals while decreasing the burden on taxpayers for the city’s overall utility bills as well.”

There is no cost to participate and communities will voluntarily select actions that meet their unique, local character, and long-term vision, said the city’s press release. After successful implementation of a variety of actions, municipalities will be eligible for Sustainable CT certification.

“We are thrilled that Bristol has passed a resolution to join Sustainable CT. The program builds on many current success stories in our communities to create and support more great places to live, work, and play,” said Lynn Stoddard, director of the Institute for Sustainable Energy in the press release. “We are looking forward to working with the City as they pursue Sustainable CT certification.”

For more information on Sustainable CT, see the program’s website: www.sustainablect.org.