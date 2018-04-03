National Library Week coming April 8 to 14

“Libraries Lead” is the theme for this year’s National Library Week on April 8-14. The Friends of the Bristol Public Library are celebrating the week on behalf of Bristol’s two libraries, the Bristol Public Library Central Library, 5 High Street, and Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St.

This week celebrates and recognizes the contribution of libraries to the community and residents. Events during the week include National Library Workers Day on April 10, National Bookmobile Day on April 11, and Take Action for Libraries Day on April 12.

The Bristol Public Library opened in 1892 and Manross Memorial Library established the Forestville branch in 1904. Serving the Bristol and Forestville area for more than a century, today the libraries boast more than 200,000 books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and other materials, as well as hosting hundreds of community and library events each year.

Library administration includes library director Deborah Prozzo, public relations librarian Scott Stanton and Manross branch manager Teresa Goulden. Happy National Library Week to our libraries and librarians.

The Friends of the Bristol Public Library, Inc. was formed in 1980 as a non-profit volunteer organization. It depends on the energy and enthusiasm of volunteers to fulfill our purpose and promote our public library as a cultural, educational and recreational asset to the city of Bristol/Forestville.

To find out how you can help, contact the Friends at (860)584-7787 X 2033