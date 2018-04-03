Obituaries: Michael N. Uchalik

Michael N. Uchalik Age: 67, widower of Elizabeth Uchalik-Gimma since 1976 passed away unexpectedly last month by his son’s side after a long illness. Michael was born in New Britain and lived in Bristol for most of his life and most recently lived in Woodbury Connecticut. Michael’s parents of late were Antionette and Frank Uchalik of New Britain. Michael enjoyed horticulture and loved attending flower shows. He also enjoyed exploring philosophy and history. He is survived by his son Michael Uchalid, his beloved granddaughter Lynn Uchalid and brother Frank Uchalik Sr. of Pasadena California. He is also survived by his nephew Frank Uchalik Jr. and nieces Lynnell Rameriz , Amanda Reza and Antionette Uchalik of California. In addition, Michael is survived by Easi Rameriz, Caleb Reza, Noah Reza, Dylan Uchalik, Jake Uchalik and Eva Yates all from California. A private memorial was held by the family and condolences and memories can be sent to Michael Uchalid, 47 Milford St. Burlington, CT 06013 or mike.uchalid@gmail.com . The family asks that donations in his memory can be made to BARC, Bristol Adult Resource Center 195 Maltby St, Bristol, CT 06010.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

