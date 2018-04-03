Obituaries: Stanley R. Kucharski

Stanley R. Kucharski, 76, of Terryville, husband of Sandra (Jensen) Kucharski passed away peacefully Sunday April 1, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Stanley was born in Bristol July 16, 1941. He was the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Chizinski) Kucharski and was a lifelong resident of Terryville. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Linderme & Zurcher of Middletown.

Besides his wife he leaves his sons, David and Barry Kucharski of Terryville; his daughter Christine Brown and her husband Michael of Hamilton MA; his grandchildren Rebecca and William Brown; his cousins Jacqueline Dowd of Terryville and Candace Dowd Bosse′ of Holden, ME.

Funeral services are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.