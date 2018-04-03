Police seek missing infant

Symphony Hannah, age four months, has been reported missing from her Bristol residence, Bristol police announced this morning. The infant may be in the company of her mother, Tatiana Jackson, 20, also of Bristol.

Both infant and mother are described as black females.

Both infant and mother may be in the company of Sidney Hannah, 24, a black male and father to the infant. There is concern for the safety of the infant as both the infant and mother are listed as victims of a non-contact protective order with Sidney Hannah listed as the respondent in the order.

There are outstanding arrest warrants for Sidney Hannah including one from the Bristol Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division of the Bristol Police Department as well as the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

