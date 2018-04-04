Dining listings, starting April 6

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FUND RAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, home fries, pancake, fruit cocktail, butter, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. Knights of Columbus Council 35, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per person. Children under 6 years old free. Tickets at the door. (860) 690-1516.

BRISTOL ROTARY’S GREAT PIZZA CHALLENGE. 2 to 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Best Crust, Best Sauce, Best Meat Pizza, Best Pepperoni Pizza, Best Veggie Pizza, Best Cheese Pizza, etc. Giamatti Little League Center, Mix Street, Bristol. $5 per person or $20 per family. RotaryWatson@gmail.com

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 MONTHLY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol. $7. Take out orders available.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

FROM THE VINE WINE TASTING. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Food stations by Emily’s Catering Group of Bristol. Wine and spirit tasting by Maple End Package Store. Live music by Silk N Steel. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. $50 per person. Limited tickets at the door. www.imaginenation.org/winetasting (860) 540-3160. doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org. RSVP by April 20.