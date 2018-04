Health listings, starting April 6

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

SOUTHINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grace Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. 1-800-RED CROSS.

MONDAY, APRIL 9

PLAINVILLE

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. 1-800-RED CROSS

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTHINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE. 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Central Christian Academy, 1505 West St., Southington. 1-800-RED CROSS.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

PLAINVILLE

COMMUNITY EDUCATONAL FORUM ON OPIOIDS AND NALOXONE. 6 to 8 p.m. Held by Wheeler Clinic’s Connecticut’s Clearinghouse, 334 Farmington Ave., Plainville. Free and open to the public. Pre-registration requested by not required. www.CTClearinghouse.org, 1-800-232-4424.

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St.., Bristol. 1-800-RED CROSS.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.