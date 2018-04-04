Juvenile reported missing

Asia Mone’t Jones has been reported missing from her Bristol residence, Bristol police announced. She is described as a black female, approximately 5’2” tall with black and purple hair, brown eyes and freckles on her face. She was last seen wearing black pants, a grey coat and jean/pink shoes.

A Silver Alert has been posted for Asia. Anyone with information on Asia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

