Miscellaneous listings, starting April 6

FRIDAY, APRIL 6
BRISTOL
TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER. Hosted by the Business Education Foundation. 6 p.m., doors open. 6:30 p.m., trivia begins. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25 per person. $90 per teams of four, $30 per person at the door. Ticket includes food. Cash bar available. 21-plus event. Tickets available at bit.ly/BEFTrivia. Deadline to buy tickets is April 5. (860) 584-7043, sarahmitchell@ci.bristol.ct.us
OTHER
SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with friends old and new. Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. (860) 582-8229.
APRIL 6-7
PLAINVILLE
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY SEMI-ANNUAL BOOK SALE. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are being sold at discounted prices. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Plainville Public Library. $3 admission charge per family. Free admission Saturday. Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. Bag sale. Fill your first bag for $3 and subsequent bags for $1 each. Bags will be provided at the sale.
SATURDAY, APRIL 7
BRISTOL
THE 9TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be showcasing. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, health living, sports items, candles. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Free drawing ticket with your $1 admission. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. lynn.damboise@snet.net
THE DIVIRGILIO CHARITY GALA TO BENEFIT U.S. VETERANS. Entertainment is a live comedy wedding dinner theater production from Aspen Dream Productions. Also meet and greet with a number of personalities such as professional look-a-like Laura Pasqualoni as Mariah Carey, Fox61’s Esther Katro, former Miss Connecticut Stacey Perrone-Petta, Miss Nutmegs, State Rep. Rob Sampson. DoubleTree Hilton, Century Drive, Bristol. General admission from $65. $50 for veterans and active military. (860) 426-3760. DanForVets.Eventbrite.com
PLAINVILLE
ROTARY CLUB OF PLAINVILLE’S 44TH ANNUAL PENNY SALE. 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Items for the Penny Sale are donated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville.
SUNDAY, APRIL 8
PLAINVILLE
ANNUAL ROSE AUCTION. Held by the Connecticut Rose Society. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting begins. Following the auction, consulting rosarians will discuss opening the garden for the growing season. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Free. www.CTRose.club
BRISTOL
DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY MASS. 2:30 p.m. Will include blessing of the image of Divine Mercy, Novena prayer, Chaplet of the Divine Mercy and Veneration of the Relic of Saint Faustina. Saint Francis de Sales Parish at Saint Anne Church, 215 West St., Bristol. All are welcome.
APRIL 9 to MAY 14
BRISTOL
ABC BASIC BOATING CLASS. 7 to 9 p.m., Mondays. Successful participants will receive a State of Connecticut Safer Boating and Personal Watercraft permit. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $45 to be paid first class. Register. www.BristolRec.com. (860) 584-6160.
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
PLAINVILLE
FOSTER CARE OPEN HOUSE. 6 to 8 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, wheelerclinic.org/foster
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
PLAINVILLE
‘DARKEST HOUR.’ 1 p.m. Movie about Winston Churchill. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Bristol.
SOUTHINGTON
CAREER FAIR. Sponsored by Lincoln College of New England and the Southington Chamber of Commerce. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to students, alumni, and community members. Jobseekers are encouraged to bring ample copies of their resume. Business casual attire encouraged. Founders Assembly Room, Lincoln College of New England, 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington.
APRIL 12-26
OTHER
ANNUAL STUDENT ART SHOW. Featuring Tunxis art students. Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Opening reception Thursday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Barnes-Franklin Gallery, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. asimoes@tunxis.edu
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
OTHER
SWAN (SUPPORT WOMEN ARTISTS NOW) DAY. 5 p.m. to midnight. Annual female-centric arts festival. Trinity on Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. www.swandayct.com
MONDAY, APRIL 16
BRISTOL
BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
BRISTOL
ADULT COLORING CRAZE. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be supplied. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins welcome. Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.
SINGLES SPRING DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dance. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
SOUTHINGTON
MAD HATTER AUCTION AND GALA. 6:30 p.m. Fund raiser for St. Philip House and Chrysalis Center. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.
APRIL 21, 22
BRISTOL
MUM FESTIVAL SPRING FLING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol. Free admission. (860) 845-8244.
MONDAY, APRIL 23
BRISTOL
‘PARISH IN THE SPRING’ BUS TRIP. Held by the St. Aloysius Men’s Club. Bus leaves St. Aloysius Church parking lot at 8:15 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Mohegan Sun Resort. $30 includes round trip transportation, buffet lunch, and gaming coupons for the casino. (860) 276-4011. Proceeds go to the Holy Name Society Scholarship.
TUESDAY, APRIL 24
BRISTOL
THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.
APRIL 28, MAY 5
BRISTOL
RENAISSANCE DINNER SHOW. 5:30 p.m., doors open. Show starts at 6 p.m. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. $25 for adults. $15 for children 10 and under. (860) 582-3838. No tickets at the door.
SATURDAY, MAY 12
PLAINVILLE
DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.
NOW thru APRIL 30
BRISTOL
‘VETERAN’S THERAPY THROUGH ART.’ Display by James Haney, a photographer and Vietnam veteran who uses art as a form of therapy. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. bristolLib.com/manrosslibrary
NOW thru APRIL 30
SOUTHINGTON
ART SHOW BY CARLA STERNBERG KOCH OF CHESHIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.