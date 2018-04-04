Miscellaneous listings, starting April 6

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

BRISTOL

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER. Hosted by the Business Education Foundation. 6 p.m., doors open. 6:30 p.m., trivia begins. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25 per person. $90 per teams of four, $30 per person at the door. Ticket includes food. Cash bar available. 21-plus event. Tickets available at bit.ly/BEFTrivia. Deadline to buy tickets is April 5. (860) 584-7043, sarahmitchell@ci.bristol.ct.us

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with friends old and new. Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. (860) 582-8229.

APRIL 6-7

PLAINVILLE

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY SEMI-ANNUAL BOOK SALE. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are being sold at discounted prices. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Plainville Public Library. $3 admission charge per family. Free admission Saturday. Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. Bag sale. Fill your first bag for $3 and subsequent bags for $1 each. Bags will be provided at the sale.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

BRISTOL

THE 9TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be showcasing. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, health living, sports items, candles. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Free drawing ticket with your $1 admission. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. lynn.damboise@snet.net

THE DIVIRGILIO CHARITY GALA TO BENEFIT U.S. VETERANS. Entertainment is a live comedy wedding dinner theater production from Aspen Dream Productions. Also meet and greet with a number of personalities such as professional look-a-like Laura Pasqualoni as Mariah Carey, Fox61’s Esther Katro, former Miss Connecticut Stacey Perrone-Petta, Miss Nutmegs, State Rep. Rob Sampson. DoubleTree Hilton, Century Drive, Bristol. General admission from $65. $50 for veterans and active military. (860) 426-3760. DanForVets.Eventbrite.com

PLAINVILLE

ROTARY CLUB OF PLAINVILLE’S 44TH ANNUAL PENNY SALE. 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Items for the Penny Sale are donated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville.

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL ROSE AUCTION. Held by the Connecticut Rose Society. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting begins. Following the auction, consulting rosarians will discuss opening the garden for the growing season. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Free. www.CTRose.club

BRISTOL

DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY MASS. 2:30 p.m. Will include blessing of the image of Divine Mercy, Novena prayer, Chaplet of the Divine Mercy and Veneration of the Relic of Saint Faustina. Saint Francis de Sales Parish at Saint Anne Church, 215 West St., Bristol. All are welcome.

APRIL 9 to MAY 14

BRISTOL

ABC BASIC BOATING CLASS. 7 to 9 p.m., Mondays. Successful participants will receive a State of Connecticut Safer Boating and Personal Watercraft permit. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $45 to be paid first class. Register. www.BristolRec.com. (860) 584-6160.

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

PLAINVILLE

FOSTER CARE OPEN HOUSE. 6 to 8 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, wheelerclinic.org/foster

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

PLAINVILLE

‘DARKEST HOUR.’ 1 p.m. Movie about Winston Churchill. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

CAREER FAIR. Sponsored by Lincoln College of New England and the Southington Chamber of Commerce. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to students, alumni, and community members. Jobseekers are encouraged to bring ample copies of their resume. Business casual attire encouraged. Founders Assembly Room, Lincoln College of New England, 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington.

APRIL 12-26

OTHER

ANNUAL STUDENT ART SHOW. Featuring Tunxis art students. Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Opening reception Thursday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Barnes-Franklin Gallery, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. asimoes@tunxis.edu

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

OTHER

SWAN (SUPPORT WOMEN ARTISTS NOW) DAY. 5 p.m. to midnight. Annual female-centric arts festival. Trinity on Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. www.swandayct.com

MONDAY, APRIL 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

ADULT COLORING CRAZE. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be supplied. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins welcome. Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

SINGLES SPRING DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dance. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

MAD HATTER AUCTION AND GALA. 6:30 p.m. Fund raiser for St. Philip House and Chrysalis Center. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

APRIL 21, 22

BRISTOL

MUM FESTIVAL SPRING FLING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol. Free admission. (860) 845-8244.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

‘PARISH IN THE SPRING’ BUS TRIP. Held by the St. Aloysius Men’s Club. Bus leaves St. Aloysius Church parking lot at 8:15 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Mohegan Sun Resort. $30 includes round trip transportation, buffet lunch, and gaming coupons for the casino. (860) 276-4011. Proceeds go to the Holy Name Society Scholarship.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

APRIL 28, MAY 5

BRISTOL

RENAISSANCE DINNER SHOW. 5:30 p.m., doors open. Show starts at 6 p.m. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. $25 for adults. $15 for children 10 and under. (860) 582-3838. No tickets at the door.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

NOW thru APRIL 30

BRISTOL

‘VETERAN’S THERAPY THROUGH ART.’ Display by James Haney, a photographer and Vietnam veteran who uses art as a form of therapy. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. bristolLib.com/manrosslibrary

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY CARLA STERNBERG KOCH OF CHESHIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.