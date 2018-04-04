Music listings, starting April 6

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

OTHER

SPIRIT SHAKER. Old Well Tavern, 20 Tariffville Rd., Simsbury.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

BRISTOL

THE WHISPERING TREE. The Library Coffee House. 6:30 p.m. Singer/songwriter Eleanor Kleiner and multi-instrumentalist Elie Brangbour. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.