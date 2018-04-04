Obituaries: Helen Frances Komanetsky

Helen Frances Komanetsky, 105, of Forestville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Helen was born in Bristol on January 6, 1913, the daughter of the late William and Rose Kalinowskas. Wife, mother, grandmother (“GiGi”), sister, aunt and friend were her titles in life and she cherished her family and friends. Helen was a fantastic cook and avid reader. She was also a devout member of St. Matthew Church. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Barbara DiNoia of Forestville and Joan and her husband Michael Contompasis of Chestnut Hill, MA; her grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin and Jeffrey Komanetsky and Rebecca Tonkinson; her great-grandchildren Abby, Will, Ella, Italo, Dimitry, Sam, Maddie, Ruby, Dante, Jack, Anna and Lucia; her sisters-in-law Victoria Mafale and Olga Rafferty and many special nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Dimitry Komanetsky; her son, Michael Komanetsky, and her son-in-law, Peter DiNoia. Helen’s family thanks all of her caregivers for the special care she received in her declining years. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, from 5 PM until 7 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: CT Brain Tumor Alliance, PO Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137 or to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.

