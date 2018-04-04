Obituaries: Maureen Vanoni

Maureen (Houlihan) Vanoni, 75, of Terryville, widow of James E. Vanoni passed away Monday April 2, 2018 at The Pines at Bristol.

Maureen was born September 25, 1942 in Bristol, CT. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Risdon Mfg. Co. of Thomaston. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. She was a Bristol Hospital Volunteer since 1986 and was a member at the Bristol Senior Center. Maureen loved her dogs and spending time at York Beach with her family.

She is survived by her, son, James Dziekan of New Hartford; her daughter, Samantha Vanoni of Terryville; her brother, Daniel Houlihan of Bristol; her four grandchildren, Tyler Dionne, Nathan Dionne, Jared Dziekan, Linnea Dziekan, her partner Peter Tulay of Terryville and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:30AM at St. Joseph Church, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call Thursday evening at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville from 6 to 8 PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com