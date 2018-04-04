Obituaries: Thomas W. Cronkhite, Jr.

Thomas W. Cronkhite, Jr., 73, of Big Bear Lake, CA, formerly of Bristol, died on Sunday (March 25, 2018) in Bristol. Tom was born in Mars Hill, ME on November 27, 1944 and was a son of the late Thomas W. Cronkhite, Sr., and Elma (Oakes) Cronkhite. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School. He went on to attend college for three years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a Corporal assigned to military intelligence. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he settled in California, living mostly in Big Bear Lake until his recent return to Bristol to care for his parents who died on the same day in April 2017. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2 in Bristol. Left to mourn the generous man with a great sense of humor is fiancée, Virginia Smith, and his cousins. Friends are invited to gather on Friday (April 6, 2018) between 8:30 to 9:30 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Veteran’s Council, PO Box 2634, Bristol, CT 06011-2634. Please visit Tom’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

