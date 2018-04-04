Schools’ Galloway honored as outstanding administrator

Samuel Galloway has been named the 2018 Outstanding School Administrator Award recipient by the University of Connecticut’s Neag School of Education Alumni Board. Galloway was recognized on March 17 at the NeagSchool’s 20th Annual Alumni Awards Celebration in Storrs, Conn.

A press release from UConn said Galloway received his 6th Year certification in 2001 from the UConn Administrator Preparation Program through the Neag School of Education. He earned his doctorate in education and his superintendent certification from Central Connecticut State University. He also holds a master of arts in education and bachelor of science in business economics from Southern Connecticut State University.

Currently, Galloway works in the Bristol Public School system as the director of human resources. Galloway simultaneously balanced two careers in education and as a sergeant in the Connecticut State Police. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, honorably discharged at the rank of first lieutenant. Prior to pursuing a career in education, Galloway served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and as a sergeant in the Connecticut State Police.

“Dr. Samuel Galloway is an outstanding school leader who has garnered the respect and admiration of those people who have worked with him,” said nominator David H. Larson, executive director emeritus of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, reported the press release. “He is a bright, articulate, and collaborative school leader who accepts responsibility squarely. He is truly a man of high integrity.”

Larson first hired Galloway as an elementary school teacher in the Middletown Public School system in 1993.

“At the time, he was a Connecticut State Trooper. When I asked him why he wanted to become a teacher he said, ‘Dr. Larson, I see what happens to young people who get in trouble and go to jail. I want to prevent this. I want to give young people the chance for a successful life’” said Larson in the press release.

Galloway has since served as a middle school assistant principal in Middletown, and as a middle school and high school principal in Bloomfield, where under his leadership, he helped increase the graduation rate from 72 percent to 92 percent, the reading scores by 15 percent, and the AP calculus pass rate from 0 percent to 64 percent, according to Larson.

“Dr. Galloway is one of the most focused, mission-driven, and talented educational leaders I have ever worked with,” said nominator Dr. Ellen Solek, former superintendent of Bristol Public Schools in the press release. “He serves with distinction as the consummate professional educator, leader, and team player in a very complex and demanding urban school district.”

“Dr. Galloway clearly understands the synergy of community, civic government, and education, all coming together to create a system of excellence … He is not afraid to take on contentious situations and always works to resolve them in ways that keep the best interest of students at the center of the solution,” she added, the press release said.

The Connecticut State Police awarded Galloway two Life Saving medals and an Outstanding Service citation during his time as a police trooper. He was on a task force with the New Haven and Bridgeport Police Departments where he received awards for honorable service.

This award annually honors a graduate of UConn’s Neag School of Education who demonstrates excellence and has made significant contributions to his/her profession Learn more about the Neag School of Education at education.uconn.edu.