Obituaries: Charles A. Pechulis

Charles A. Pechulis, 81, of Bristol, beloved husband of Wanda (Kaminska) Kaluzny Pechulis, died on Thursday (March 29, 2018) at home. Charles was born in Carbondale, PA on June 13, 1936 and was the only child of the late Stanley and Anna (Lescinski) Pechulis.

He was raised in Bristol graduating from St. Stanislaus School and Bristol High School. After high school he entered the United States Air Force serving as a Radar Repair Tech with the 58th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. He then went to work for New Departure for 30 years until retiring. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of the Southington Sportsman’s Club. He was the family’s handyman and enjoyed tinkering and fixing things.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by four children: Charles S. Pechulis and wife, Marla, of Bristol and children: Madison, Olivia, and Payton; Renata Kaluzny-Blaszczyk of Bristol, and son: Alexander; Katarzyna Alfano and husband Joseph of Farmington, and children: Dominic and Isabella; and Tadeusz J. Kaluzny, Jr. and wife Donna, of Bristol, and children: Savannah and Hope; and other family in Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday (April 12, 2018) at 12 Noon, with military honors to follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday before the service between 10 AM and 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the Southington Sportsman’s Club, 110 Whitman Rd., Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Charles’ memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com