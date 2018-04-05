Obituaries: Roxanne M. Croce

Roxanne M. (Ancher) Croce, 63, of Bristol, widow of Richard M. Croce, died on Tuesday (April 3, 2018) at her home surrounded by loved ones. Roxanne was born in Bristol on October 19, 1954 and was the only daughter of the late Theodore Ancher, Sr. and Theresa (Pietrofesa) Ancher. Roxanne was a lifelong Bristol resident. Following her 1972 Bristol Eastern graduation, she furthered her schooling at St. Francis Hospital and became a respiratory therapist for over twenty years at Bristol Hospital. As an athlete, she participated in many sports, one being women’s softball (winning multiple city championships). She also loved to cross country ski, play racquet ball, play tennis, and recently she took up playing golf. As a sports enthusiast, Roxanne cheered on her favorite teams – the NY Giants and the NY Yankees. Roxanne’s generosity and love for her hometown benefitted the Bristol community. She was a mentor for struggling students in need of guidance and as a master gardener Roxanne beautified O’Connell school’s landscape in which she was recognized by the city of Bristol for her commitment. Roxanne’s hobbies included: travelling extensively throughout the world, painting, gaming (roll the dice), and gardening. Lastly, her cooking and hosting of numerous gatherings of family and friends were most memorable. Roxanne is survived by her three brothers: David Ancher and wife, Anne, of Bristol, Ted Ancher, Jr. and wife, Donna, of Mendon, MA, and Gene Ancher of Bristol; niece, Montanna Ancher of Los Angeles, nephew, Theodore Ancher III of Oklahoma City; and her loving and devoted fiancé Kelly Murphy who made her last two years most joyous. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (April 7, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 3 and 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Veteran’s Council, PO Box 2634, Bristol, CT 06011-2634. Please visit Roxanne’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

