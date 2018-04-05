Obituaries: Tina Carmen Della Bernarda

Tina Carmen Della Bernarda, 70, of Bristol, succumbed to the earthly forces of cancer and was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. This battle involved an army of friends consisting of Dale, Barbara, Brenda, Karen, Ellie and Ann.

Tina was born in Bristol on November 29, 1947 daughter of the late Mario and Virginia (Pensa) Della Bernarda. She was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and was a 4th Grade mathematics teacher in the Bristol School system from 1969 to 2009. She retired as the K5 Math Specialist. Tina was a communicant of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

Tina enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida to visit her childhood friends Paula and Mary. She also found joy in continuing the family tradition of knitting and crocheting items for her family and friends.

Tina leaves her brother and his wife, Peter and Deborah Della Bernarda of Berlin; her nephew and his wife, Brian and Stephanie Della Bernarda of East Hampton.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Tina will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Interment will be private for the family. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tina Della Bernarda Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Liberty Bank. The O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville has charge of the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Tina’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.