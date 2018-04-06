Obituaries: Mary Louise Dinneen

Mary Louise (Sopczneski) Dinneen, 72, high-school sweetheart and beloved wife of Dennis Dinneen, died peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday April 4, 2018. Born in Bristol June 18, 1945, Mary was the daughter of the late Felix and Clara (Englert) Sopczneski. In addition to Denny, her husband and best friend of over fifty years, Mary Lou is survived by her two daughters Alison and her husband Marcos Lopes of Marlborough, MA, Alissa Dipollina and her husband John of Bristol. Grandsons Nicolas and Matthew Dipollina, sister Rose Klimkiewicz, brother Joseph Sopczneski and his wife Kathleen, brother-in-law Patrick Dinneen and his wife Rita, nieces Aimee Ashton and her husband Wayne, and Sophia Sopczneski, nephews Gerald Klimkiewicz and Joseph Sopczneski and many cherished friends. A lifelong Bristol resident, Mary was a graduate of St. Joseph School, Bristol Central High School, and Central Connecticut State University. For thirty-five years, she was a dedicated educator for the Bristol School System. Mary was an exceptional Grammar School Teacher. She was a cooperating teacher for the Bristol School System, mentoring college students aspiring to become educators. She modeled her passion for teaching as well as compassion for her second-grade students to the college students fortunate enough to be in her tutelage. Mary reached out to other teachers by submitting many of her detailed creative lessons which were published in “The Mailbox”, an educational magazine. Mary, “The Organizer” taught everyone who ever observed her meticulous notes, how one should keep every single aspect of their lives in its exact place. Denny, his girls, and everyone who ever met Lou Lou have marveled at this skill. Everyone and everything was a worthy target for her ever-present camera. Be it your wedding, family gathering, or a walk on the beach, Mary, “The Photographer” captured all of the unforgettable moments. She chronicled her family history, leaving behind a lifetime of memories beautifully placed in treasured scrapbooks. Mary loved the outdoors. Kayaking, yoga, days at Woodridge Lake or Point O’ Woods. The last on the beach for a private viewing of natures’ beauty of the setting sun. These days were considered to be complete when they ended with a visit to Peaches N Cream for one of God’s Gifts to Lou, Ice Cream! She felt truly blessed. Mary Lou and “Her Man”, Denny “The Wizard”, were able to complete their quest of visiting and fishing “Fifty Lakes for Fifty Years”! Relatives and friends may honor Mary at Funk Funeral Home on Monday April 9th between 4 and 8 PM. Funeral services are on Tuesday April 10th at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Please visit Mary Lou’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

